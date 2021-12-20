Bierman, Rodney

BIERMAN, Jr., Rodney



Rodney C. Bierman Jr., age 78, of Marietta, GA, passed away on December 11, 2021. He was born in 1943 to Rodney and Grace Bierman. He graduated from Valdosta State College with a degree in History. He was retired from IBM where he worked in Corporate Security. In his spare time, he enjoyed his grandchildren, puppy Teddy and the game of golf. His parents, Rodney C. Bierman Sr. and Grace Ramsey Bierman, precede Rodney in death. His loving wife, Rexine Davenport Bierman; daughter and son-in-law, Brandie Bierman and Daryl Brooks; granddaughters, Ansley Grace and Addyson Virginia Brooks; and his sister, Becky Bierman Ricks, survive him. A Memorial Service will be held for Mr. Bierman on Tuesday, December 21,2021 at 12:00 Noon in the Chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son, Canton Hill, followed by a Reception with appetizers. In lieu of usual remembrances, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Rodney's name to Southern Comfort Maltese Rescue by visiting www.scmradoption.com



