Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Bierman, Rodney

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BIERMAN, Jr., Rodney

Rodney C. Bierman Jr., age 78, of Marietta, GA, passed away on December 11, 2021. He was born in 1943 to Rodney and Grace Bierman. He graduated from Valdosta State College with a degree in History. He was retired from IBM where he worked in Corporate Security. In his spare time, he enjoyed his grandchildren, puppy Teddy and the game of golf. His parents, Rodney C. Bierman Sr. and Grace Ramsey Bierman, precede Rodney in death. His loving wife, Rexine Davenport Bierman; daughter and son-in-law, Brandie Bierman and Daryl Brooks; granddaughters, Ansley Grace and Addyson Virginia Brooks; and his sister, Becky Bierman Ricks, survive him. A Memorial Service will be held for Mr. Bierman on Tuesday, December 21,2021 at 12:00 Noon in the Chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son, Canton Hill, followed by a Reception with appetizers. In lieu of usual remembrances, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Rodney's name to Southern Comfort Maltese Rescue by visiting www.scmradoption.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel

1157 Old Canton Road Ne

Marietta, GA

30068

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/marietta-ga/hm-patterson-son-canton-hill-chapel/4945?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Dennard, Sam
1h ago
Clarke, Bernice
1h ago
Zaworski, Thomas
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top