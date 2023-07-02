Bielan, Jane Elizabeth

BIELAN (HAEFNER), Jane Elizabeth



Born December 22, 1919, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of Alice (Fraser) and Herbert Haefner, Jane Bielan departed peacefully on June 23, 2023, in Atlanta, GA. Jane was surrounded by her beloved son, Peter Bielan and his wife, Caroline, as she crossed over into eternal life at 103 years of age.



As a girl, Jane loved to dance and performed in recitals wearing dance costumes hand-made by her mother, Alice, who herself passed away at the age of 106 years old. Her paternal grandparents owned Haefner's Restaurant, which operated in downtown Buffalo in the 1930s.



A 1936 graduate of South Park High School, Jane was an avid reader perusing the daily newspaper to her last days. Younger sister, Helen recalls Jane house-cleaning with a book in one hand and feather duster in the other.



Her philosophy was to be nice to people and she used this in every facet of her life.



Jane worked in numerous jobs in different industries and particularly enjoyed working in the investment industry. At days end, while employed at Doolittle & Company Brokerage firm in the late 1940s, she would bring home leftover newspapers for her father to read. This started her lifelong interest in the stock market. In later years, she enjoyed financial news programs and discussing the ups and downs of the market.



Jane met George Bielan at a community play production try-out. George had completed college at University of Kansas, following service in the U.S. Air Force. The couple married in 1957, had a son and moved to Cleveland, OH in 1971, where George was the bookstore manager for Case Western University and then Baldwin Wallace University. With her engaging personality and natural grace, Jane worked as executive receptionist in the corporate offices of Harshaw Chemical Company until retiring at age 70. After the loss of her husband in 1998, Jane returned to Buffalo, NY to be closer to her sister and mother, and enjoyed an active retired lifestyle.



In 2017, she relocated to Atlanta, Georgia to be closer to her son and four grandchildren, who brought her immense pride and delight. Jane resided contentedly at Dunwoody Place Assisted Living Center.



She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Caroline Bielan of Roswell, GA; grandchildren, Kate Bielan of Dallas, TX, George Bielan, Megan Bielan and Mark Bielan of Atlanta, GA; sister, Helen Peacock of Williamsville, NY; cousin, Marion Melzer of Peachtree Corners, GA; and nephew, Douglas Melzer (Gail) of Wyandotte, MI.



