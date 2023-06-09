Bidgood, Samuel

BIDGOOD, Sr., Samuel Lee "Bobby"
Samuel Bidgood Sr., 75, College Park, GA, passed away June 4, 2023 in his home in College Park, GA. He leaves behind two sons; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral Service June 12, 2023, 1 PM, at 1315 Gus Thornhill, Jr. Drive, East Point, GA 30344.
Funeral Home Information
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, Inc.
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive
East Point, GA
30344
https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
