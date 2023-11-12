BIDGOOD, Marsha Kay



Marsha Kay Bidgood passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2023, following an eight-month battle with cancer.



Marsha was born to Marshall and Mary Blosser on October 24, 1954, in Joplin, Missouri. She had a sister and two brothers. Her parents and one brother preceded her in death.



Marsha and Jim Bidgood married in 1980. At the time of her death, they had been married 43 years. Marsha and Jim have three daughters, Mary Beth, Annie, and Alex. The children were her passion and focus, as were their grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Ya Ya."



In her high school years, Marsha determined to become a medical professional, dedicated and committed to helping people. She never wavered from that commitment. Marsha was a gifted and talented Physical Therapist, working both as a clinician and as a member of multiple research teams. She was greatly admired and respected by her colleagues and her patients. Eclipsing even her skills as a therapist, Marsha was universally admired and liked for her compassion for her patients and her positive always-smiling demeanor.



Her final days were spent surrounded by loving family and friends. This somber time was highlighted by Marsha's being able to welcome her two newest grandchildren into the world, whose delivery Marsha watched from her hospital bed.



Marsha is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Mary Beth Barnes; son-in-law, Matt Barnes; and grandchildren, Wyatt and Hannah; daughter, Annie Gapihan; son-in-law, Alex Gapihan; and twin grandsons, Maxime and Sebastien; daughter, Alex Studdard; and son-in-law Josh Studdard; her sister, Marilyn; and brother, Mark; cousins; and a world of friends too numerous to list.



A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Rd, Decatur, GA 30033, on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those wishing to honor Marsha to do so by contributions to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com