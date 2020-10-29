BICKNELL, Richard



Richard Bicknell, beloved son, brother, artist, songwriter, Lost Angel and Shameless Lover, died peacefully at Columbus Hospice Monday night. He was 61. The Angels and the Lovers were just two of the bands he fronted in a decades-long career as a folk-country Atlanta-based musician that produced three records (Sometimes Blue, Mayflower and Baby Lightning) and countless memorable shows, both solo and opening for the likes of Elton John, Emmylou Harris and Lucinda Williams.



Richard was born on August 10, 1959 in Augsburg, Germany to Major Richard Bicknell and Mary Regina Bicknell. He graduated from Pacelli High in Columbus in 1977 and The Atlanta College of Art in 1984.



He is survived by his parents, his sisters Mary Beth Cammon and Kathy Williams, his brothers Kevin Bicknell, Michael Bicknell and Scott Bicknell, his nephew Lyle Cammon (Emily), his niece Mary Margaret Thompson (Jonathan), and too many relatives, friends, bandmates and fans to list here. He will be missed.



Richard has asked that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to Lost-N-Found Youth (lnfy.org) an organization that helps gay, lesbian and transgender homeless youth.



Venmo – @LostnFoundYouth



Cash App – $LostnFoundYouth



PayPal – Paypal.me/lostnfoundyouth

