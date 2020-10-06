

BICKES, Mary Lou





Mary Lou Bickes, age 94, of Roswell, GA, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 and is now at peace and home with our Lord. Mary Lou will be remembered for her exceptional love of faith and family. Her morals and ethics were unrivaled and the foundation of the role model she was for her entire family. Her passion for life, fun and adventure were her mantra. At age 94 she was still actioning her 'bucket list' which included a snorkeling trip to Florida and riding 'Big Mabel'. She was a devoted wife, cherished mom, compassionate friend and an amazing 'Bammie' to her grandchildren and great grandchildren leaving her family with many special memories. As one of the original parishioners of St. Andrews Catholic Church in Roswell, Georgia, Lou was known for her continued contributions to the parish community including, but not limited to, serving at the Shrine, being a Eucharistic Minister to the Sick, overseeing the food pantry, founding the Bereavement Committee, heading numerous Social events and a member of the choir for 24 years. She was a true witness to faith and stewardship. Her smile was one of her most engaging assets. It opened the door to the numerous friendships she formed throughout her life. She was a compassionate, good humored, giving and loving friend and never met a stranger. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, Mary Lou was the daughter of Arthur and Laura Prendergast. She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron, son, Byron and grandson, Johnnie Kranyecz. She is survived by Byron's wife, LizAnn, daughters, Susan Kranyecz and her husband, John, Joey Bickes, Kathy Rice and her husband, Gene, and sons, Tommy Bickes and his wife, MayMay, Jimmy Bickes and his wife, Debbie, 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Visitation will commence at 7 PM, followed by a Rosary Service at 7:30 PM, at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church in Roswell, GA on Thursday, October 8, 2020. A Mass to celebrate her life will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Roswell, GA on Friday, October 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, the Mass on Friday will be limited to family members and invited close friends of our mother. For those unable to attend, please join us via live stream. The link to the live stream Mass will be posted on the St. Andrew's website: https://youtu.be/3wZfcCWOtK8. Can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/NCFHLIVE also.



It will be required for both the Visitation/Rosary and the Mass service that all attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, our mother requested donations be made to St. Andrews St. Martin de Porres Ministry to support the Food Pantry. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075. www.northsidechapel.com.





