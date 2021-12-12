BICKERSTAFF, Sherry



Sherry Lane Bickerstaff, 78 of Peachtree Corners, GA passed away on October 27, 2021, of natural causes. Sherry was born on June 30, 1943, in Elaine, Arkansas to Mary Francis Clay Bickerstaff and Burt McCoy Bickerstaff both now deceased. Her father was a career Air Force officer. The family moved with him every several years, living in Kansas, Alaska, Germany, Washington, DC and Georgia. She attended Georgia Southwestern College and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1965 where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. Sherry continued her love of traveling becoming a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines based in Atlanta. She met her former, late husband and father of their children in 1967. She was a supportive corporate wife, living in Kansas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, finally settling in Coral Gables and Palm Beach, Florida where they raised their young family. In each city Sherry would pursue her love of gardening, flower arranging and entertaining.



Her varied career included positions with the Kansas City Gas Company, Campbell Soup Company in Philadelphia, PA, Southlake Mitsubishi in Atlanta, GA, and Whole Foods Floral Department in Sandy Springs, GA, before retiring. Her passion for baking and decorating specialty cakes was enjoyed by her family and many friends. Every holiday her homes would be filled with her exquisitely handcrafted decorations. Sherry was an avid Georgia Bulldog and Atlanta Braves fan.



She is survived by her two children, Andrew Feltenstein (Megan) of Maui, Hawaii and her daughter Jennifer Feltenstein of Palm Beach, Florida. She was the eldest of four siblings, Judy Bickerstaff Cox (Billy) of Bethesda, MD, Mac Bickerstaff (Phyllis) of Atlanta, GA and Larry Bickerstaff (Helayne) of Clayton, GA. Two nephews, Jefferson Bickerstaff and Josh Bickerstaff, 3 nieces, Alison Wadey, Caroline Cox, and Amanda Bickerstaff, a grandnephew, Connor Wadey and a grandniece, Lindsey Wadey.



Her family cannot express how much she was loved and how much she will be missed. She will be in many hearts forever. She will be buried in a private family ceremony in Clayton GA. Donations may be made in memory of Sherry to the Georgia Chapter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation at crohnscolitisfoundation.org

