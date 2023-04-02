BIALES, Gerald "Jerry" Arthur



Gerald "Jerry" Arthur Biales, age 85, passed away peacefully March 31, 2023. He was surrounded by his family who loved him very much. Jerry was born on September 17, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio and has lived in Atlanta for the past 22 years. Jerry lived a long happy life raising a family with his wife, Arlene of 41 years, who passed away in 1999; and then found love again with Sheila Leff Biales, and was married in 2001, in Atlanta, Georgia. Jerry and Sheila live in Cumming, Georgia and have traveled the world together. He is survived by his two children, Eileen and Robert; and his four stepchildren, Mitchell, Robyn, Gayle and Lisa. He was a beloved "Papa Jerry" to his twelve grandchildren, Brent, Troy, Nicholas, Jack, Harry, Carly, Casey, Kaitlin, Ashley, Hannah, Shane, Shelby.



Jerry earned his degree in chemical engineering from Case Western University and had a successful management career with Stebbins Engineering. In his later life, Jerry became a "life master" bridge player and he enjoyed being the comic relief in many theater productions at the Cumming playhouse. He was an avid golfer from the age of 19 and continued to play in his retired years. He enjoyed all the time and special occasions spent with family and many friends. He especially loved planning trips and traveling with his beloved Sheila. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. His funeral will be held on Monday, April 3, at 11:00 AM, at Temple Emanu-El of Atlanta, in Sandy Springs. He will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

