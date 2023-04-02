X

Biales, Gerald

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
April 2, 2023

BIALES, Gerald "Jerry" Arthur

Gerald "Jerry" Arthur Biales, age 85, passed away peacefully March 31, 2023. He was surrounded by his family who loved him very much. Jerry was born on September 17, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio and has lived in Atlanta for the past 22 years. Jerry lived a long happy life raising a family with his wife, Arlene of 41 years, who passed away in 1999; and then found love again with Sheila Leff Biales, and was married in 2001, in Atlanta, Georgia. Jerry and Sheila live in Cumming, Georgia and have traveled the world together. He is survived by his two children, Eileen and Robert; and his four stepchildren, Mitchell, Robyn, Gayle and Lisa. He was a beloved "Papa Jerry" to his twelve grandchildren, Brent, Troy, Nicholas, Jack, Harry, Carly, Casey, Kaitlin, Ashley, Hannah, Shane, Shelby.

Jerry earned his degree in chemical engineering from Case Western University and had a successful management career with Stebbins Engineering. In his later life, Jerry became a "life master" bridge player and he enjoyed being the comic relief in many theater productions at the Cumming playhouse. He was an avid golfer from the age of 19 and continued to play in his retired years. He enjoyed all the time and special occasions spent with family and many friends. He especially loved planning trips and traveling with his beloved Sheila. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. His funeral will be held on Monday, April 3, at 11:00 AM, at Temple Emanu-El of Atlanta, in Sandy Springs. He will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LSU's Reese unapologetic over gestures to Iowa star Clark2h ago

Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon

Shuster’s debut, Murphy’s cannon: Five observations from Braves’ loss to Nationals
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Anderson roughed up, Grissom homers in Gwinnett’s one-run loss
4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

17-year-old charged in Roswell hit-and-run; 2 women in 70s injured
8h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

17-year-old charged in Roswell hit-and-run; 2 women in 70s injured
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart evaluates quarterbacks after Georgia’s first scrimmage
The Latest

West, Paul
Becker, Clifford
Carter, Patricia
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top