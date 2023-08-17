BEYNON, Carolyn Sue "Susie"



Mrs. Carolyn Sue "Susie" Beynon, age 79, of Temple, GA, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.



Susie was born May 26, 1944 in Little Rock, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Elmer Derwin Deeter and the late Geraldine Little Pope. She was a contract officer with over 30 years with the Southern Division of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command. After retiring, she enjoyed cruising, square dancing, was a round dance cuer, and camping as well as camp ground hostess. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Villa Rica.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Carlton Troy McIntyre; and daughter, Lydia Hudson; and her sister, Patricia Clark.



Susie is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, James "Jim" Beynon, of Temple, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Jennifer McIntyre; stepdaughters and stepsons-in-law, Sandra McIntyre and Nigel Barsby, Teresa Booker, Tawnya Kaye, Mary Elizabeth and Lamar Grady; stepsons and stepdaughters-in-law; Raleigh and Terri Beynon, Robert and Denise Beynon; sister, Phyllis Ann Barber; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Cantey Deeter, Michael and Julie Pope and Timothy Pope; a number of grandchildren and great-children also survive.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 16, 2023, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at J. Collins Funeral Home.



Funeral Service will be conducted Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Dr. Kevin Williams and Rev. Jeff Powell officiating.



Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park in Carrollton, GA, with the men of the Willing Worker Life Group serving as Pallbearers.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the mission group of First Baptist Church of Villa Rica, 1483 US-78 West, Villa Rica, GA 30180.



J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.



