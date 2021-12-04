BEXLEY, Harriett



Harriett Dean Stamps Bexley, 92, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2021 at home surrounded by family. She lived her life as a dedicated Nurse, Wife, Mother, and Grandmother.



Harriett was born in Moreland, Georgia to Claude and Sarah Hyde Stamps on July 11, 1929. Her family had a farm and grocery store that served the Moreland community. She graduated from Moreland High School in 1946 as the Valedictorian of her class and moved to Atlanta to attend the former Piedmont School of Nursing. Harriett graduated in 1949 and took her first job in nursing at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Chamblee until 1952. She then went on to work at DeKalb Medical Center for more than 30 years as assistant head nurse of the oncology unit, retiring in the 1990s.



While home on a break from school, she met the love of her life, Harry Bexley, also from Moreland. He was attending Woodrow Wilson Law School while also completing the apprenticeship program with IBEW Local 613 in Atlanta. They married in 1948 in a private ceremony, with a short honeymoon at the former Jekyll Island Club, acquired by the State of Georgia that same year.



Harry and Harriett made Atlanta their home. Harriett was an active member of Briarlake Baptist Church for more than 50 years. She was involved in both WMU and Young at Heart. During her long marriage she and her husband traveled the world together but spent most of their free time with family and friends at their home on Lake Burton. They remained devoted to each other for more than 71 years until his passing in 2019.



She is survived by her three children, Sandra (Lonnie) Plott, Stan (Susan), and Ken (Charlotte); grandchildren Marla Bexley-Lovell, Robert Bexley (Becca), Alan Bexley, Lauren Bexley, great-grandson Brendan Harrison Bexley Brown, and siblings Shirley Hunter and Bobby Stamps. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Bexley, her sister Ann (Stamps) Rivers, brothers Billy, David and Dudley Stamps, and grandson Phillip Lovell.



The family will receive visitors on Saturday, December 4 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Tucker, Georgia. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, December 6, also at Floral Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kids' Chance of Georgia, Inc., a scholarship fund for the children of Georgia's injured workers.



