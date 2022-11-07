Beverly, Patricia

BEVERLY (WRIGHT),



Patricia



Patricia N. Wright Beverly was born in New Orleans, LA on January 23, 1942, to the union of Theodore A. Wright Sr. and Thelma Wright.



She worked 51 years as a social worker in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities until her retirement from Emory Healthcare in 2017. She gained her heavenly wings October 25, 2022. Preceded in death are her parents Theodore A. Wright Sr., Thelma Paige Wright, and two brothers, Theodore A. Wright Jr. and Noel Wright. She leaves to cherish her memories, daughter Cheryl B. Rogers, (Rickey); son, Creigs C. Beverly, Jr. (Rachel), 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

