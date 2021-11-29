ajc logo
Beverlett, Charlotte

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BEVERLETT (WATERS), Charlotte

Charlotte Waters Beverlett, age 70 of Commerce, GA passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Born on Oct. 15, 1951 in Atlanta, GA, Miss. Beverlett was the daughter of the late William and Lizzy Mae Singleton Waters. She was a computer tech with Bell South and was preceded in death by a brother, Fletcher Waters. Survivors include a daughter, Melanie Hurt; brothers, Aaron Waters, Earl Waters, Mark Waters, Narvice Waters; sisters, Jennifer Tucker, Sandra Waters; and two grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel, 1053 S. Elm St., Commerce, GA. The family will receive friends 12 PM until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.

Funeral Home Information

Ivie Funeral Home

1053 South Elm Street

Commerce, GA

30529

https://www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

