BETSCH, Theodore



Edmund



Theodore Edmund "Ted" Betsch, age 73, of Marietta passed away on November 28. He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Theodore Dwight and Claire Ann Casey Betsch. Ted graduated from Park College (now Park University) in 1971 with a degree in history. He worked for many years in the insurance business and in retirement his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his four grandchildren.



Ted was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant sister, Barbara. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Louise; son, Christopher (Beth); daughter, Casey Saenz (Roberto); grandchildren: Sara Dickey (Austin), Ryan Betsch, Isabel and Juliana Saenz; brothers, Richard (Sherry) and Henry; and sisters, Peggy White and Susan Betsch; sisters-in-law, Charlene James (Terry), Helen Carrel (Greg), Harriet Archdekin (Rod); brother-in-law, Owen West (Marsha); and several nieces and nephews.



Ted was a member of Holy Family Church and the Holy Family Council 9792 Knights of Columbus.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, December 2, at 2:00 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3401 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta with a reception following the Mass.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in the name of Ted Betsch to the Holy Family Knights of Columbus. HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill Chapel, Marietta is in charge of arrangements.



