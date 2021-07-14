ajc logo
Obituaries
2 hours ago

BETON, Samara Lynn

Samara Lynn Beton, age 22, passed away on July 11, 2021. She was kind, gentle, caring and funny. She was most unselfish as she always thought of others and their needs before those of herself. She enjoyed giving advice to her sisters and parents. She was very bright and recently graduated from Georgia State University magna cum laude. She is survived by her parents, Vickie and Robert Beton; sisters, Jamie and Rebecca; and grandmothers, Beverly Lobel and Rose Beton. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on July 14th at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

http://www.jewishfuneralcare.com/index.html?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

