ajc logo
X

Beton, Rose

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BETON, Rose Habib

Age 95, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2021. An Atlanta native, she graduated from Commercial High School, where she excelled and skipped three grades. She declined a college scholarship and instead chose to work for Rich's, where she was a very young buyer as she made many trips to New York to purchase goods for the department store to sell. She married Sol Beton, and had two sons, Bobby and Albert, and then three granddaughters, Jamie, Becca and Sami. She was a most loving and generous wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by sons R. Robert Beton (Vickie) and A. Vic Beton; and grandchildren Jamie Beton and Rebecca Beton. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM TODAY, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

http://www.jewishfuneralcare.com/index.html?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Fien, Roland
2
Durden, Ruby
3
Sicard, Barbara
4
Spears, Robert
5
Nelson, Voytell
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top