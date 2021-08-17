BETON, Rose Habib



Age 95, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2021. An Atlanta native, she graduated from Commercial High School, where she excelled and skipped three grades. She declined a college scholarship and instead chose to work for Rich's, where she was a very young buyer as she made many trips to New York to purchase goods for the department store to sell. She married Sol Beton, and had two sons, Bobby and Albert, and then three granddaughters, Jamie, Becca and Sami. She was a most loving and generous wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by sons R. Robert Beton (Vickie) and A. Vic Beton; and grandchildren Jamie Beton and Rebecca Beton. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM TODAY, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

