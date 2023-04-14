BETHUNE, Betty



Betty (Yvonne) Whatley Bethune, 86, of Atlanta, Georgia, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on March 22, 2023. She was born to Dock and Elsie (Langston) Whatley of Seney, Georgia on November 1, 1936. She received her early education in the Polk County Public School system (1956). She received her B.S. Degree from Fort Valley State College and a Master's Degree from Atlanta University.



Betty began her teaching career in Cochran,GA. After moving to Rome, GA, she worked for the Floyd County School System until 1969. When the family moved to Atlanta, Betty worked at Beecher Hills Elementary for a few months before eventually transferring to Arkwright Elementary. There, she taught 4th/5th grade before eventually becoming the school's Librarian/Media Specialist. Betty retired from Arkwright in 2000.



Betty is survived by her three children: LaKeeta B Stevenson (Nathaniel, Jr.), Kansas City, KA, Wanda B Murray (Tyrone), Midlothian VA, Richard O Bethune, Jr (Jean), Alpharetta GA; eight grandchildren: Nathaniel Stevenson, III (Min), Dunedin, FL, Cydya S.Thomas (Jamaal), Prosper, TX; Nichole Murray-Fink (David) Sandy Springs, GA, Noah Stevenson (Shakasha), Atlanta, GA , Danielle M Bull (Kevin), Midlothian VA, Benjamin Stevenson (Lavetra), Oklahoma City, OK, Richard, O Bethune, III, and Croix Bethune, Alpharetta, GA; fourteen great-grandchildren: London Thomas, Mekhi Stevenson, Liberty Thomas, Bryson Stevenson, Kymani Stevenson, Gabriel Stevenson, Kamille Stevenson, Leo Fink, Legend Thomas, Kairo Stevenson, Sonali Stevenson, Ky-El Stevenson, Owen Bull, and Ava Fink; one sister, Marzella Wynn; one brother, Byron Whatley (Nora); one sister-in-law Patricia Edwards; four nieces and nephews: Michelle King, Ronald Wynn, Teresa Dunham, and Kerwin Whatley; and numerous family and friends.



Per her request, Betty's body was cremated. Her homegoing service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 15, 2023. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Arthritis Foundation.



