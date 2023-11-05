BETHEL, Doyle Wayne



Doyle Wayne Bethel, aged 91, passed away on November 3, 2023. Doyle was born in Old Hickory, TN, and was a proud graduate of Dupont High School, and Peabody College for Teachers. He taught for nearly 30 years at Awtrey Middle School in Kennesaw, GA, and brought joy, creativity and humor to students and teachers as the Media Specialist. Doyle's love of antiquing and ballroom dancing was shared with his wife and passed on to several family members.



Doyle is survived by his wife, Bobbie (Elvie) Bethel; daughters, Charlene Maguire (Michael), Jana Climer, and Angie Bethel (Jeremy Bell); six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and sister, Brenda Duke.



Doyle's Celebration of Life will be held November 9, at 1 PM, at Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway South, Marietta, GA 30060. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made at www.actsgiving.com, designating the Lanier Village Estates Samaritan Fund.



Rest in peace, Papa. You will be remembered for your wit, your grace, and your boundless love.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com