Berto, Marilyn

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BERTO, Marilyn Ruth

Marilyn Ruth Berto, 86, passed away peacefully in Roswell, Georgia on September 15, 2022. Marilyn was born in Flint, Michigan on October 9, 1935, the daughter of Dennis and Beatrice Penhaligon. Marilyn worked for many years in the real estate business in and around the Roswell area, but her real mission in life was teaching bible studies in many different venues, including Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta, GA. She was part of mission trips to various countries around the world. Her favorite mission trip was the year that she spent in the Ukraine, teaching women all over the country about the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter; two sons and their spouses; 8 granddaughters and their spouses (3 of which are married); and three great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date and will be held at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Johnson Ferry Baptist Church Mission Fund.




Funeral Home Information

McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming

150 Sawnee Dr.

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.mcdonaldandson.com

