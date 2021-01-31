BERTHELSON, Verna Miller



Mrs. Verna Miller Berthelsen, age 98, of Lawrenceville, GA (formerly of Atlanta) passed away on January 20, 2021. She was born in Louisville, KY on October 16, 1922, the third of five daughters of William M. and Adelaide K. Miller. Verna attended Atlanta public schools, graduating from Girls' High School in 1939. She attended Oglethorpe University for several years, leaving to begin a stenographic/secretarial career. Verna retired from Federal Paper Board Company after 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Lawrenceville, after many years of membership at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Margaret and Dorothy Miller of Atlanta, Mildred M. Gadd of Decatur, GA and Janey M. Stoddard of Memphis, TN. Throughout her life, Verna enjoyed sewing, cross-stitch, and card night with her friends. She delighted in watching "her birds" and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Verna is survived by daughters Terry B Gruber (Jeff), Charlotte, NC, Susan B Pettit (John), Atlanta, and son Chris Berthelsen, Lawrenceville, GA; 8 grandchildren, Michael and Jessica Gruber, JJ (Madalyn), Matthew, and Elizabeth Pettit, CJ (Merricks), Ryan, and Chandler Berthelsen, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 319 Grayson Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

