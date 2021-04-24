BERSCHINSKI, Robert Weldon "Bob"



Robert (Bob) Weldon Berschinski, 68, of Peachtree City, Georgia passed away of a heart attack on April 19, 2021, with Susan Berschinski, his beloved wife of 50 years, by his side. Bob Berschinski was born on June 28, 1952 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Claude and Elizabeth Berschinski. At 16 years of age Bob dropped out of New Orleans' Fortier High School to work as a full-time anti-war organizer for the Southern Student Organizing Committee (SSOC). The civil rights and anti-war activism of his youth remained among Bob's proudest achievements, second only to his pride in his two sons, Rob and Dan, to whom he passed a love of U.S. foreign policy and commitment to public service.



As he never tired of telling his family and anyone else within earshot, at various points in his life Bob worked as a garbage collector, long-haul truck driver, factory worker, and union organizer. He was also an autodidact whose knowledge of history, the natural world, and geopolitical affairs consistently amazed those around him. In 1993, Bob founded Hometown Directories, an independent phonebook business that grew to serve Fayette, Coweta, Henry, and Clayton counties. Following the 2008 financial crisis and collapse of the phonebook industry, Bob and Susan reinvented Hometown Directories as a direct-mail advertising company.



Bob touched hundreds of lives. In Hapeville, Georgia he served as president of the Exchange Club and commissioner of the town's youth baseball league. In Peachtree City, he devoted hundreds of hours to supporting J.C. Booth Middle School's Science Olympiad team, as well as McIntosh High School's track, soccer, and cross-country teams.



Bob's world revolved around his family. He was a husband whose love and devotion to Susan knew no bounds; a father whose support to Rob and Dan knew no confines; and a grandfather whose delight in teasing Jack knew no end. He is missed dearly.



Bob is survived by his wife Susan Berschinski of Peachtree City; his son Rob Berschinski, daughter-in-law Sabrina Howell, and grandson Jack Berschinski of Washington, D.C.; and son Dan Berschinski of Atlanta.



The Berschinski family will welcome friends, family, and members of the community from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Mowell Funeral Home, 200 Robinson Rd, Peachtree City.



In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Midwest Food Bank of Georgia. (https://www.midwestfoodbank.org/locations/peachtree-city-ga/donate-georgia)

