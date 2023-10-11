Berry, Willie

BERRY, Sr., Willie
Age 83, passed away on October 3, 2023. Funeral service Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 1 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
BERRY, Sr., Willie
Age 83, passed away on October 3, 2023. Funeral service Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 1 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral