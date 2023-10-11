Obituaries

Berry, Willie

Oct 11, 2023

BERRY, Sr., Willie

Age 83, passed away on October 3, 2023. Funeral service Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 1 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Atlanta.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

