ajc logo
X

Berry, Paula

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BERRY, Paula

Paula Berry, 68, of Peachtree Corners, GA., passed away on July 15, 2022.

She was born in Detroit, Michigan and was a member of the Simpsonwood Methodist United Church. She was an avid Michigan State Football fan, loved pink flamingos, and tv show, General Hospital. Her hobbies consisted of painting, crafting, and was a retired member of Dekalb County with over 30 years of service.

A memorial service will be held at Simpsonwood Methodist United Church in Peachtree Corners, GA, on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 3 PM.

Paula is survived by her husband of six years, James Bard; daughter, Rachel Berryher; sons, Peter Bard and Geoffrey Bard (Christiane); grandchild, Bethany Bard. She is predeceased by her father, Paul Marberg, mother, Rachel Youngblood Marberg, and her brother, William Marberg.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in her name to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.crowellbrothers.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Search for Alaska grandma halted after toddler found in car9h ago
McDonough police searching for man accused of robbing bank disguised as woman
8h ago
Ronald Acuña defeated by Pete Alonso in first round of Home Run Derby
4h ago
US beats Canada for W Championship title, '24 Olympic berth
1h ago
US beats Canada for W Championship title, '24 Olympic berth
1h ago
Electric motorcycles flood Havana amid diesel shortages
1h ago
The Latest
Ledford, Edwin
Iles, James
1h ago
Jacobs, Eleanor
1h ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top