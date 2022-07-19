BERRY, Paula



Paula Berry, 68, of Peachtree Corners, GA., passed away on July 15, 2022.



She was born in Detroit, Michigan and was a member of the Simpsonwood Methodist United Church. She was an avid Michigan State Football fan, loved pink flamingos, and tv show, General Hospital. Her hobbies consisted of painting, crafting, and was a retired member of Dekalb County with over 30 years of service.



A memorial service will be held at Simpsonwood Methodist United Church in Peachtree Corners, GA, on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 3 PM.



Paula is survived by her husband of six years, James Bard; daughter, Rachel Berryher; sons, Peter Bard and Geoffrey Bard (Christiane); grandchild, Bethany Bard. She is predeceased by her father, Paul Marberg, mother, Rachel Youngblood Marberg, and her brother, William Marberg.



In lieu of flowers please send donations in her name to the American Cancer Society.



Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



