Berry, Clare

Catherine Clare Terrell Berry, age 94, of Atlanta, GA passed away peacefully on July 9, 2023. She is survived by her children Joe (Cathy) Berry, Andrea (David) Morgan, Ronnie Teate, Catherine (Radney) Simpson, Jim Berry, and Dr. Steve (Wendy) Berry; by 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and by many nieces, nephews, other extended relatives, and longtime friends.



Clare was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. J. Norman Berry, cofounder and Senior Physician at Sandy Springs Internal Medicine; and by a daughter, Grace Berry Wilson.



Clare Terrell was born in Macon, Georgia in 1929 and spent her formative years in rural Adairsville, GA in a home built by her grandparents. Despite growing up during the Great Depression, Clare described her childhood as idyllic. After high school, she studied music at Nazareth College in Bardstown, KY, and from there went on to complete nurse's training. Her nursing career took her to the VA Hospital in Atlanta, GA, where she met Norman Berry, a young doctor and recent graduate of Duke University. The two developed an attraction and married in April, 1955 at Christ the King Cathedral in Buckhead.



The couple moved to New York City where Norman, an enlisted Army captain, completed his tour of duty. It was there that Joe and Andrea, the first of seven Berry children, were born. Two years later the family moved to Durham, NC where Norman completed his medical training. In 1960, the family returned to Atlanta where Norman joined a growing medical practice and Clare gave birth to five more children: Ronnie, Catherine, Jim, Grace, and Steve.



Years later, following Norman's death in 1995, Clare continued to live a mostly self-sufficient life at the family home on Londonberry Road. From this time until her recent disability, Clare regularly attended services and led the Tuesday AM Bible Study class at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She also helped with preparations for Mass and served on the funeral reception committee. In addition, Clare drew on her previous nursing experience by serving as a volunteer at Emory St. Joseph Hospital. During summers and holidays, Clare hosted family gatherings either at home or in rented cottages at Callaway Gardens.



Although greatly saddened by our loss, the family is grateful for Clare and her long and exemplary life. We also greatly appreciate the many cards and visits Clare received from friends and colleagues during her last two months, and to the staff at the Breman Jewish Home for treating her like one of their own.



A funeral mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Atlanta (https://www.hsccatl.com/) on Saturday, July 15 at 1:00 PM, with reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clare's memory may be made to the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart (https://www.greynun.org/), the William Breman Jewish Home (https://www.jewishhomelife.org/william-breman-jewish-home/), or your favorite charity.



