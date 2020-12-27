BERND, Amelia Magdelena



Age 84, passed away peacefully on December 19 th , 2020. She was the daughter of the late Karl and Helene Bernd. Amelia was preceded in death by her sister, Natalie



Shallenberger (Bernd). She is survived by her brother in law, Lawrence



Shallenberger, her nephew and niece, Curtis (Suzanne) Shallenberger of Beaver Falls, and Caryn (Will) McMarlin of Pittsburgh. Amelia, or 'Mil' or 'Amy' to her friends, grew up in Newcastle, Pennsylvania. She acquired a nursing degree from the University of Pittsburgh, working in a variety of settings, from Intensive Care in Fargo, North Dakota, to a missionary hospital in Tanto, Egypt. Amelia was a



woman of inherent faith, one who was committed to helping those less fortunate, often recalling her missionary trip to Egypt. Travel was a passion of hers as well, often taking historical trips, such as following the Lewis and Clark expedition, and a trip to the Holy Land. She lived a large part of her life in Marietta, Georgia, working as a private duty nurse, as well as in publishing for nursing trade organizations. She cultivated rich friendships, and was deeply devoted to her faith, as well as family and dear friends. Her gracious, spirited, compassionate presence will be missed.



There will be no visitation. By way of condolences, Amelia's family requests that you 'pay it forward' in a manner of your choosing, as this was an idea that she believed in firmly. Arrangements with George A. Thoma Funeral Home, Inc. Wexford, PA.

