BERNARD, Chalmbra Saleen



Chalmbra Saleen Bernard passed away with her family at her bedside on July 18, 2021, at the Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA.



Chalmbra was born on December 5, 1976, in Stoughton, MA, to Stephen and Joyce Bernard and raised in Brockton, MA. She'd later move to Georgia, where she spent the last 14 years in the greater Atlanta area. She graduated from Brockton High School and earned post-graduate degrees from Norfolk State University and Full Sail University. Chalmbra managed events for a regional production group while establishing and operating a limited liability company.



Besides spending time with her family and friends, Chalmbra loved to travel, sing, act, and mentor aspiring youth performers. Chalmbra had an energetic, loving personality and was best known for her commitment to helping anyone within reach. Her generous demeanor was fostered through family and faith, and it was through her love for the Lord that she fearlessly pursued each calling.



Chalmbra is survived by her parents, Stephen and Joyce Bernard; brothers and their wives, Stephen II and Lupe Bernard, Raymond and Nina Bernard; and three nieces. All family and friends will deeply miss her.



A memorial service in Massachusetts is to be announced at a future date.



