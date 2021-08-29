Berman, Rose

BERMAN (REISMAN), Rose



Rose Reisman Berman, age 99, a lifetime resident of Atlanta, GA passed away August 26. 2021. She was born on August 6, 1922, the middle child of the late Adolph G Reisman and Annie Bernath Reisman. Rose graduated from Girls High School in Atlanta, attended Illinois University, and became a renowned interior decorator. She loved to entertain and traveled the world. With her husband Elliott, she loved the theater and was actively involved with the Academy Theater of Atlanta. Rose was a member of the Ahavath Achim Synagogue from its inception. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 70 years Elliott Joel Berman, her son Neil Evan Berman, and her sister Bea Blass. She is survived by her son Arthur Gordon Berman and his wife Lenore Druckenbrod Berman of Marietta, GA, two granddaughters, Margaret Berman Barker of Macon, GA and Roseleigh Reisman Berman of Marietta, GA, three great grandchildren, Josh Barker, Jake Barker and Zoe Barkerall of Macon, GA, and her brother, Donald Reisman of Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the AA Synagogue, 600 Peachtree Battle Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on Sunday, August 29 at 2:30. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

