Berlin, Arlene

Obituaries
1 hour ago
BERLIN (SABLE), Arlene

BERLIN, Arlene J., of Atlanta, GA, formerly of Dallas, TX, and Peabody, MA, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Stanley M. Berlin. Loving mother of Susan Berlin and her husband, Jeffrey Rice of Atlanta, GA, and of David Berlin of New York, NY. Adored grandmother of Georgia and Sophie Rice.

Arlene loved her family and friends and could be counted on to help no matter what was needed. She enjoyed travel and took many trips with Stan, with Las Vegas, Vancouver, Isle of Capri and Hong Kong among her favorite destinations.

Arlene took pride in being at the forefront of the computer revolution, founding and operating a mail-order software company in the 1980s. She loved to tap dance, play mahjong and video poker, and read novels. Arlene's children and grandchildren were her greatest pride, and she was a constant source of love, support and encouragement to all of them.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta.

