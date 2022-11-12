BERKLICH, Jana



Mrs. Jana Berklich of Sandy Springs died on Monday, November 6, 2022. She dedicated her life to her nursing career and her family. Her husband, Jeffrey Berklich and her daughter, Irina Berklich, both of Sandy Springs, survive her. Also surviving are her brothers, Tim Whisenant of Atlanta and Jonny Whisenant of Buford. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 12 o'clock noon at Sandy Springs Chapel, followed by receiving of friends at a Reception, also at Sandy Springs Chapel, Funeral Directors, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



