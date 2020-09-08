BERGER, Hugh Malcolm Hugh Malcolm Berger, age 88, of Atlanta, GA, born in Mobile, AL on September 26, 1931 to Hyman and Sally Gerhardt Berger of blessed memory, passed away on September 6, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19 bravely battling against it in the last several weeks. When Hugh was born, he arrived 2 and 1/2 months early and weighing less than 2 lbs. The first few weeks of his life were spent confined in a small chicken coop like box illuminated by a light bulb. His fierce inner strength and determination to survive then served him well throughout his life. When he was barely a year old, his older brother, Gerry, bestowed upon him the nickname "Cutie" which he proudly answered to throughout his life. After graduating from Murphy High School, Hugh enrolled at the University of Alabama and he soon realized scholarly pursuits were best served by others. He proudly enlisted and served in the U.S. Army in the early 1950s, recalling fondly that, luckily, he was stationed in Germany during the Korean War conflict. Upon his return to Mobile from serving his country, he joined the family pawnshop business. In the late 1950s, he had the good fortune that two of his childhood friends, the Roth sisters, Sandra and Lois, had moved to Atlanta and set him up on a blind date with Rachiel Alhadeff. On September 13, 1959, Hugh and Rachiel became husband and wife and shared over 60 wonderful years of marital bliss, raising their young family in Mobile until 1972 then relocating to Atlanta where their daughter, Nanci, could seek the medical care she needed that was only offered by Scottish Rite Hospital at the time. While his work life involved him working tirelessly in the retail jewelry industry, he always found time to pursue and excel in the things he loved. He was an exceptional dancer, an exquisite baker, storied joke teller and always loved spending time with family and friends. He loved to travel, especially on cruise ships and one of his traveling highlights was becoming a Bar Mitzvah at the age of 81 on a trip to Israel several years ago. If you were fortunate enough to have attended one of the annual open house celebrations at the Atlanta Group Home, where Nanci has resided since 1984, you were treated to an untold amount and variety of desserts and delicacies that were single handedly prepared by Hugh in his spare time made by his loving hands and heart. He was a kind, sweet, considerate, humble, proud, devoted and loyal son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Nothing was more important to him than being with family and friends. Much like his wife's mother, Rebecca Alhadeff (who was "Mama" to him), of blessed memory, there was no distinguishing between lineal family members or in-laws, a term that easily fell out of the family's vocabulary. In addition to his loving wife, Rachiel and his daughter, Nanci, he leaves behind many adoring family members and friends including his son and daughter, Harold and Sally Berger, another son and daughter Mark and Lori Berger, his grandchildren, Terry, Julius and Nathan, his brother and sister Gerry and Joan Berger, his sister and brother Linda and Josh Brener, his sister Jeanette Arogeti (predeceased by his brother Jimmy z'l), his sister and brother Stella and Stanford Firestone, many nieces and nephews, other extended family and countless friends. Two very special angels who came into the latter part of his life, Pansey Burke and Carol Malcom have provided countless hours of devotion, care, comfort and happiness for the last few years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to honor Hugh's life may be made to the Atlanta Group Home Foundation, Inc. 3095 Margaret Mitchell Ct NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 or the charity of one's choice. Due to COVID-19, a private family burial will be held today, Tuesday September 8, 2020 at 2 pm, and is viewable via zoom link on Dressler's website. A celebration and remembrance of Hugh's life will be conducted in the near future when it will be safe and appropriate to do so. Funeral arrangement made by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

