Obituaries
BERGEN, Gloria Carol

Gloria Carol Bergen, age 80, of Duluth, Georgia, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023. She was born at Emory University Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia, on Christmas Day, 1942, to Grady Leslie Cobb, Jr. and Jessie Leane Cobb. The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, Georgia. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 prior to the service at the funeral home. The interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, Georgia.




Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

