ajc logo
X

Berg, Jeffrey

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BERG, Jeffrey

Jeffrey Berg, age 72, passed away December 3, 2022. Jeff was born in Buffalo, NY, and grew up in Miami, FL. He moved to Atlanta in 1976, where he met Renee, his wife of 45 years. Jeff was a loving husband and a doting father, grandfather, and uncle. He was a member of Congregation Beth Shalom. Jeff graduated from SUNY at Buffalo with a degree in architecture. One of his most notable jobs was working with the City of Atlanta Department of Park Design. As an avid sports fan, Jeff followed all the Atlanta and Buffalo sports teams. He attended Braves games at every single major league stadium. He loved to travel and take cruises with Renee and was an avid stamp collector. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Jeff is survived by his wife, Renee; daughter, Dana Horowitz (Dan); son, Evan Berg (Anjelah); sister, Ellen Samet (Lenny); grandchildren, Emily, Adam, Ariella; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be held at North Atlanta Memorial Park, 5188 Winters Chapel Rd., Atlanta, GA 30360 on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Shiva will take place Monday-Thursday at 6:30 PM at 2518 Cosmos Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30345. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeffrey's name to Congregation Beth Shalom or to Jewish Family and Career Services. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘Every job open’ now for Falcons, including Marcus Mariota’s7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs draw No. 4 Ohio State in College Football Playoff
10h ago

15-year-old shot dead at Clayton County party attended by hundreds, police say
9h ago

Credit: AJC

Walker, Warnock close Senate runoff with divergent strategies
6h ago

Credit: AJC

Walker, Warnock close Senate runoff with divergent strategies
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Arthur Smith: Changes will be made
8h ago
The Latest

Arthur, Leonard
2h ago
Kellett, Samuel
Harris, Terry
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

PHOTOS: College Park Christmas Parade
College football scoreboard: Scores from ACC, SEC and other championship games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top