BERG, Jeffrey



Jeffrey Berg, age 72, passed away December 3, 2022. Jeff was born in Buffalo, NY, and grew up in Miami, FL. He moved to Atlanta in 1976, where he met Renee, his wife of 45 years. Jeff was a loving husband and a doting father, grandfather, and uncle. He was a member of Congregation Beth Shalom. Jeff graduated from SUNY at Buffalo with a degree in architecture. One of his most notable jobs was working with the City of Atlanta Department of Park Design. As an avid sports fan, Jeff followed all the Atlanta and Buffalo sports teams. He attended Braves games at every single major league stadium. He loved to travel and take cruises with Renee and was an avid stamp collector. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Jeff is survived by his wife, Renee; daughter, Dana Horowitz (Dan); son, Evan Berg (Anjelah); sister, Ellen Samet (Lenny); grandchildren, Emily, Adam, Ariella; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be held at North Atlanta Memorial Park, 5188 Winters Chapel Rd., Atlanta, GA 30360 on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Shiva will take place Monday-Thursday at 6:30 PM at 2518 Cosmos Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30345. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeffrey's name to Congregation Beth Shalom or to Jewish Family and Career Services. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

