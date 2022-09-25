ajc logo
Berens, William

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BERENS, William "Bill" F.

79, peacefully passed away on September 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. Bill was born in Lancaster, Ohio on October 8, 1942, and was the oldest of 10 children. He graduated from the University of Ohio in 1964 with a degree in Business & Accounting and received an MBA at the Harvard Business School in 1966. He enlisted in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant, implementing computer technology in Saigon and at other bases during the Vietnam War. Bill married Charlotte Paxton on December 14, 1968. His career included stints at Booz, Allen & Hamilton in San Francisco, McGraw-Edison in Cincinnati, and ISA in Atlanta. He later founded and was CEO of two companies, Compro and PakStar. He held committee positions with YMCA Camp High Harbour, the High Museum of Art, and All Saints Catholic Church. Bill was an avid ALTA tennis player who also loved to hike in Cashiers, NC and read to his two grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Charlotte (Paxton) Berens; their two children; and two grandchildren: Jason Berens, Abigail (Steve) Greene, Jackson and Vivienne Greene. He is also survived by his siblings of Lancaster, Ohio: Carol Short, Helen Berens, Angela Berens, Constance Berens, Kathleen Wingenter, Randall (Debbie) Berens, Richard (Becky) Berens, Bernard Berens, and Alan (Tricia) Berens. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Franklin and Charlotte Spires Berens. A Mass will be celebrated on October 21, 2 PM at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody. Memorial contributions can be made to the Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/georgia/donate



