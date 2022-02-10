BERDANIER (DAWSON), Carolyn Charlotte



Age 85, of Moon Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Carolyn was the beloved wife of 64 years to C. Reese Berdanier, Ph.D.; loving mom of Lynne Berdanier, Chuck (Anne) Berdanier, and Robert Berdanier; adoring grandma of Elizabeth (Kirk) Ney of Havre de Grace, MD, Erin Berdanier of Metro Washington, D.C., Ian (Katherine) Berdanier of Columbus, OH, Kate Berdanier of Dayton, OH; great-grandma of Chistopher Ney and Bella Ney; dear sister of Margaret "Dee" (Bill) Gross of Cranberry Township, NJ, and Lillian "Lil" (the late Will) Hohman of Oak Park, IL; and sister-in-law of Phebe (John) Wood of Elkland, PA, Deborah Berdanier of Knoxville, PA, and the late Albert (the late Thelma) Berdanier, Katherine Berdanier, and Sally Berdanier. Carolyn is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Dr. Carolyn Berdanier held a dual doctorate degrees in biochemistry and physiology. She is internationally recognized for her research in identifying the genetic marker in mitochondrial DNA that phenotypes as Type 2 Diabetes. From 1977- 1998, Dr. Berdanier was the head of and professor in the department of Foods and Nutrition at the University of Georgia. As a prolific researcher investigating nutrient-gene interactions in diabetes, Dr. Berdanier had published over 200 research articles, reviews and book chapters, as well as 15 sole-authored books. As a Professor Emerita, she continued to author reviews for scientific journals and support future generations of scientists through her generous donation to the undergraduate research grant program.



Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 15317, 724-941-3211. A Celebrate of Life Service will be held in the spring at Westminster Presbyterian Church. A private burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Knoxville, PA. In lieu of flowers, before her death Carolyn designated the following organization to receive memorial donations: University of Georgia—Berdanier Fund, College of Family and Consumer Science, Department of Foods and Nutrition. Please add and view tributes atwww.beinhauer.com.

