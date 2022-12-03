ajc logo
Benz, Alexander

BENZ, Alexander William

Alexander William Benz, age 34 passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at home in Alpharetta.

Alex was amazing at listening and observing others, always able to surprise with the perfect, even obscure, gifts to brighten their day. Despite all the difficulties he faced and lived with, he spent all of his time trying to improve the lives of everyone around him. Alex was a fantastic brother, son and spouse. An intricate part of the family business along with being the family's IT whiz. He had many hobbies he was passionate about: scuba diving, sailing and making homemade whiskey with his dad, naming just a few.

Alex is survived, never forgotten and always loved by his parents, Art and Annette; his younger brother, Adam; and fiance, Brooke. His friends and family will always remember the joy and happiness Alex shared with the world. A memorial will be announced at a later date.




