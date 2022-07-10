BENTON, Perry Elizabeth (Pearce)



Passed away on June 25, 2022 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 27 years Douglas Arthur Benton; son, David Alan Reeder, Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Lynn Mersinger Reeder.



Perry and her husband Doug married in 1995 and lived in Atlanta and Orange Beach, AL. They enjoyed travel, golf, tennis and their many friends. Perry was always an intrepid traveler either with husband Doug,, or her dear high school friend, Joannie Bell who shared many adventures with her.



Perry is predeceased by her parents, Col. Robert McIntyre Pearce and Elizabeth Yow Pearce; her twin brother, David Yow Pearce; her older brother, Robert McIntyre Pearce, Jr.; and her daughter, Lisa Perry Reeder. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Frances Weissinger Pearce, and Anita Godsey; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Perry was born at West Point, N.Y. on February 26,1948 and lived all over the world as the daughter of a United States military officer. She graduated from the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama School of Law. She was a Hugo Black Scholar and member of the managing board of the Alabama Law Review, Bench and Bar, ODK and the Order of the Coif.



She clerked for Robert S. Vance on the United States Court of Appeals for the fifth circuit, before the circuit was split.



Over the years she served on a wide variety of boards including the American Corporate Council, University of Alabama Farrah Law Society, Impact 100 of Baldwin County, Alabama, and Atlanta Society of Private Clubs. She was also a member of various local and national bar organizations and the Lawyers Club of Atlanta. Perry served as vice-regent of the Fort Bowyer Chapter of the DAR and was active in the Frances Lovelace chapter of the Colonial Dames of the XVII Century.



Perry graduated from law school at a time when there were few women in the profession. She was the first woman to serve as a summer associate after her first year and was then hired full-time by a firm in Birmingham. She moved to Atlanta in 1984 to work for King and Spalding in complex litigation and directed corporate investigations of EF Hutton and Fleet Bank. Other publicized cases were the Douglas County School Prayer case, the defense of Andrew Young and the defense of Georgia State Attorney General Michael Bowers. She later became the Associate General Counsel of The Mead Corporation. After 1995, she represented plaintiffs in consumer fraud class actions and arbitrated securities disputes.



At a very young age, Perry developed a passion for golf and tennis at the Army-Navy Country Club that overlooks Arlington Cemetery in Virginia. She was active in several ladies' golf and tennis groups in Alabama, Georgia and Florida.



Graveside services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be announced. Please make a donation to your favorite charity in her honor, in lieu of flowers.



