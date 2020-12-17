Benton, Patricia

BENTON, M.D., Dr. Patricia L.



There will be a private graveside service on Friday December 18, 2020 in Jackson, GA. The service will be recorded and shared later. In January 2021 the family will host a Virtual Memorial Event for Dr. Benton. If you would like to leave a tribute, share a memory, photo, leave a video message to be used as a part of the virtual celebration, or to just encourage the family please email Patriciabentontribute@gmail.com CONDOLENCES may be sent to family of Patricia Benton P.O. Box 42130 2414 HERRING RD SW ATLANTA GA 30311. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you also consider donating to the Dr. Patricia L. Benton M.D. Memorial Scholarship Fund for Butts County students pursuing a medical career. Details of the scholarship fund will be shared during the virtual memorial event in January. There will be a VIEWING on December 17, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Lewis Sims&Sons Funeral Home 263 Mckibben St. Jackson GA 30233.

