BENTON, Henry "Billy" Celebration of Life for Henry "Billy" Benton will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, 2:00 pm, Meadows Mortuary Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Interment, Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Decatur, GA. Visitation, September 3, 2-8 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.