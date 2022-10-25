BENTON, Arthur "Gene"



Arthur "Gene" Benton, age 77, of Dallas and formerly of Austell, passed away October 21, 2022. Gene was born to Daniel and Aralou Benton in the Atlanta area, and he graduated from South Cobb High School. After graduation, Gene joined the Navy and spent 2 years serving his country. Upon leaving service, Gene began working for Overhead Door Company, where he continued to work for 25 years. In 1965, Gene married the love of his life, Myra Louise Nunn, and in 1966, the two started a family. In the late '80s, Gene started his own business, Quality Door Service, and acted as owner and operator for 25 years. While operating Quality Door Service, he also served as a dispatcher with the Atlanta Journal Constitution. In 2011, Gene spent the last working days working at Benton Nissan with his son, Dale, in Oxford, AL.



Gene was a long-time member of Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, and was saved there as a young man. He loved to be involved in his community through engagement in coaching Little League baseball. He loved many sports, including basketball and football. Gene was good at working with his hands; he created the most beautiful trains, towns, and hand-carved boats. Above all, Gene was an amazing person. He loved people and always treated others with kindness and compassion. He was a beloved husband, father, pawpaw, and all-around wonderful human being.



Gene is survived by his wife of 57 years, Myra Louise Benton; sons, Scott Benton (husband, Sandy Helton) of Atmore, AL, and Dale Benton (wife, Victoria) of Anniston, AL; brother, Danny Benton (wife, Pat) of Brunswick, GA; grandson, Daniel Benton; and many beloved extended family members and friends.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 25th, 2:00 PM at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church with Dr. Roland Brown officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.



The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home.

