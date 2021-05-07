Benton, Andre

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BENTON, Sr., Deacon Andre<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">A Celebration of Life for Deacon Andre Weldon Benton, Sr. of Atlanta, Georgia, who passed May 4, 2021, will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, 1:00 PM at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive Atlanta, Georgia; Bishop Albert J. Lindsey, Jr., officiant. Interment to follow. A public viewing will be held Friday evening, May 7, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kingdom Difference Church, 388 Glenn Street, SW Atlanta, Georgia. Survivors are his wife, Vonda Benton; two sons, Andre Benton, Jr., and Nicholas Benton; one daughter, Kelli Benton; mother, Margaret Benton; three brothers, Charles (Alicia) Benton, Conrad (Anjanette) Benton, and Gary (Cathy) Benton; one grandson, Carter Benton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the gravesite at 12:30 PM.</font><br/>