BENSON, Sheila Kathleen



Sheila Kathleen Benson passed away at home in Alpharetta, Georgia, on August 19, 2023, surrounded by her loving family following a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. In her usual indomitable way, Sheila bravely faced an unwinnable illness with a positive outlook, sustained by her strong Christian faith. Despite her medical challenges, Sheila continued until the end to focus her amazing capacity for love on her husband, family and her many friends, and to continue overseeing and nurturing Foxglove Antiques & Galleries, the business she established in 2000.



Sheila was born on May 21, 1950, in Peoria, Illinois, to William and Giva Farley. As a teenager, her family, which included her two brothers, Mike and Brett, relocated to Tucson, Arizona. She later moved to Phoenix, where she began her professional career in banking, starting as a teller and moving up to management positions, and eventually to senior roles in mortgage lending. In 1988, she moved to Atlanta to marry the man who was the love of her life, Howard Benson. The new blended family included her two children from her previous marriage, Kristine and Ryan, and Howard's children from his previous marriage, Callie, and Reed. Sheila continued her mortgage banking career in Atlanta, including leading East Coast operations for a national mortgage company. Sheila made many lasting friendships in her business role because of her warmth, her positive "can do" attitude, and her professionalism.



Six months before she was to turn 50, and with her customary confidence and faith, she determined that she wanted a career change for the next chapter of her work life. On May 21, her birthday, she ceremoniously cut the ribbon to officially open tiny Foxglove Cottage Antiques in the heart of Buckhead, where she avidly began learning the complexities of retailing and of traveling in Europe to send home large containers of French, English and Italian antiques. Within a year, she was restlessly contemplating a move to Atlanta's landmark antiques district, Miami Circle, and soon made the bold transition to what she considered "the big leagues." For the next 20 years, she skillfully nurtured Foxglove Antiques & Galleries to become one of the nation's largest, most beautiful, and esteemed sources of well-curated antiques and accessories. As a very "hands-on" leader, she was at Foxglove daily and made countless new friends in the world of interior design who appreciated her excellent taste, her business acumen, as well as her authentic "never met a stranger" personality. The amazing staff and the members of the Foxglove "extended family" will carry on her legacy and maintain the unmatched style and culture that Sheila created and personally embodied.



At Alpharetta United Methodist Church, her abundant joy, high energy and heart for others were shining examples of Christian love in action. She initiated so many enjoyable outreach and service initiatives, always making certain that everyone was included.



Sheila lavished her deep affection on her husband, children, grandchildren, and her many friends, hosting memorable meals and celebrations with Howard at their home, and always remembering birthdays, special occasions or times when a phone call or a hug were needed.



Sheila leaves a large empty space in the hearts and lives of all who knew her, especially her beloved husband, Howard; and her family who include daughter, Kristine DiFiore (Tom); son, Ryan Shelor; stepdaughter, Callie Benson-James, (Davis); and stepson, Reed Benson. Her grandchildren called her MiMi, and they include, Gracie DiFiore, Luke DiFiore, Lily DiFiore, Taylor Benson, Connor Benson, and Onyx James. She dearly loved her step-grandchildren, Ryan James and Hannah James. Her extended family includes Michele Shelor, Brandon Shelor, and Melanie Shelor.



Sheila is cherished and mourned by all who knew her personally or professionally, and this remarkable woman will be missed beyond measure.



A Memorial Service and Celebration of her Life will be held on September 8, at 3:00 PM, at Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, with a reception to follow. Honoring Sheila's vibrant spirit, those attending should consider wearing colorful, life-affirming attire. Those wishing to make a gift to one of Sheila's favorite causes might consider Abby's Angels Foundation and the Murphy Harpst Children's Center.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com