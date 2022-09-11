ajc logo
X

Benson, Mildred

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BENSON (ROSS), Mildred

Mildred Ross Benson, age 92, passed away on September 2, 2022, after a brief illness. Born in Columbus, GA on October 16, 1929, Mildred moved to Atlanta while still an infant. She lived in the metropolitan area her entire life, first in Grant Park and Little Five Points, then in Buckhead, Dunwoody, and finally at Somerby Independent Living in Sandy Springs.

Mildred attended Bass Junior High School and graduated from Commercial High School where she studied Secretarial Science. Following high school, she went to work for the Fulton County Board of Education, where she worked until her first child was born. After her children became teenagers, Mildred re-entered the workforce as the secretary to Frank Maier, Jr. at Maier & Berkele Jewelers, where she worked until her retirement.

Mildred was a gourmet cook, a talented gardener, a voracious reader, and, most importantly, a devoted mother, wife and homemaker.

Mildred is survived by her husband of 63 years, Marvin Benson; and her daughters, Susan Rogan (Tim) and Laura Ruckman (Dan); as well as her grandchildren, Andrew Rogan, Ian Rogan, Erin Rogan and Alex Ross. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Beth Ann Pannell and Pat Hunter; and her grandson, Michael Benson Ross.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Emma Linek

Credit: FBI

FBI searching for autistic Ohio teen last seen leaving Atlanta airport10h ago
Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) leaps over Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann (15) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Georgia Southern won 45-42. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: AP

21-point underdog Georgia Southern travels to Nebraska and upsets Cornhuskers
2h ago
ajc.com

Breakdown: No. 2 Georgia 33, Samford 0
5h ago
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson tosses his batting helmet after striking out against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: AP

Braves’ loss to Mariners snaps eight-game win streak
1h ago
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson tosses his batting helmet after striking out against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: AP

Braves’ loss to Mariners snaps eight-game win streak
1h ago
771022 - Atlanta, Georgia - Prince Charles draws applause from Gov. George Busbee and Lt. Gov. Zell Miller at the State Capitol, Oct. 21, 1977. (AJC Staff Photo/Minla Shields

Credit: AJC

Charles, now king of England, was first British royal to see a UGA football game
7h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Buren, Essie
Bynum, Jeanne
2h ago
Wilkie, Shirley
2h ago
Featured
Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski (left) and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while serving a warrant. (Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Department

How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
12h ago
Politically Georgia: How an explosion of new voters could change November
Pizza, Pints & Pigskins: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top