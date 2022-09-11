Benson, Mildred

BENSON (ROSS), Mildred



Mildred Ross Benson, age 92, passed away on September 2, 2022, after a brief illness. Born in Columbus, GA on October 16, 1929, Mildred moved to Atlanta while still an infant. She lived in the metropolitan area her entire life, first in Grant Park and Little Five Points, then in Buckhead, Dunwoody, and finally at Somerby Independent Living in Sandy Springs.



Mildred attended Bass Junior High School and graduated from Commercial High School where she studied Secretarial Science. Following high school, she went to work for the Fulton County Board of Education, where she worked until her first child was born. After her children became teenagers, Mildred re-entered the workforce as the secretary to Frank Maier, Jr. at Maier & Berkele Jewelers, where she worked until her retirement.



Mildred was a gourmet cook, a talented gardener, a voracious reader, and, most importantly, a devoted mother, wife and homemaker.



Mildred is survived by her husband of 63 years, Marvin Benson; and her daughters, Susan Rogan (Tim) and Laura Ruckman (Dan); as well as her grandchildren, Andrew Rogan, Ian Rogan, Erin Rogan and Alex Ross. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Beth Ann Pannell and Pat Hunter; and her grandson, Michael Benson Ross.



A private family service will be held at a later date.

