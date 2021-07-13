BENSON, Betty



Betty Chick Benson passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at her home at St. Anne's Terrace, Atlanta, Georgia. Betty was born in Monroe, Georgia to the late Ezra T. Chick and Bessie Hensler Chick on July 31, 1918.



Betty attended the University of Georgia and received a BA degree in Journalism. She was a member of Chi Omega sorority and Theta Sigma Pi, an honorary journalism society. Betty met Lawrence Walker Benson in 1935, also at the University of Georgia. They were married in 1941, for over 54 years. They had four children, Lawrence W. Benson, Jr., of Thomasville, GA (married to Nancy Gleason Benson), John S. Benson, of Winston Salem, NC (married to Louise Sweet Benson), Susanne Benson Cofer, of Marietta, GA (married to James T. Cofer), and H. Marion Benson, of Atlanta, GA.



Betty and her husband raised their family in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Atlanta and were members of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. Betty was devoted to all her family, but especially enjoyed her roles as wife, mother and grandmother. When her children were older, she began working at North Fulton High School. After she and her husband retired, they moved to her hometown of Monroe, GA, to care for her parents. After her parents and her husband passed away, she became a long time resident of St. Anne's Terrace in Atlanta. She was blessed with many wonderful friends throughout her years. She will be missed. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her sister Margaret Firor. Betty is survived by her four children; her ten grandchildren, Brian Benson, David Benson, Matthew Benson, Susanne Benson, Nathaniel Benson, Elisabeth Carter, Leigh Hoover, Thomas Cofer, John Cofer, and Caroline Benson, and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Tom Chick, and her sisters, Kitty Bridges and Joanne Swicegood.



Thank you to the caring staff and her many friends at St. Anne's Terrace, to her Personal Care caregivers and to the staff of Longleaf Hospice for enabling Betty to enjoy a long and fulfilling life. A celebration of life will be held at St. Anne's Terrace for staff and friends. Family will gather at a graveside memorial at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. There will be no formal visitation.



Online condolences may be made at dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/atlanta-ga/betty-benson-10264637. Memorials may be made to St. Anne's Terrace, 3100 Northside Parkway NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 (404-238-9200), Longleaf Hospice Foundation, Inc., 2310 Parklake Drive NE, #325, Atlanta, GA 30345 (770-939-9179), or any charity of your choice.



