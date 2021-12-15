BENOIT, Arleene M.



Age 95, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family in her home on Thursday, December 9, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Richard Benoit for 69 years and devoted mother of seven adoring children. Born in Wausau, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Clara Werner.



Richard and Arleene made Atlanta their permanent home in 1963 where she lovingly raised her family and became a devoted member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence "Sonny" Werner, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard E. Benoit of Atlanta and her children, Suzanne Benoit (Peter Kolstad) of Los Angeles, CA, Michael Benoit of Atlanta, GA, Barbara Benoit of Atlanta, GA, Mark Benoit (Linda) of Atlanta, GA, Jaqueline Dickson (Robin) of Gainesville, GA, Patricia Kisling (Scott) of Stockbridge, GA, Nancy Griffin (Barry) of Boca Raton FL; grandchildren Leila Benoit of Mandeville, LA, Jennifer Cress (Zane) of Athens, GA; great-granddaughter Aurelia Cress of Athens, GA; and dear sister Evelyn Elton of Fitchburg, WI.



Arleene never met a stranger and was loved and admired by everyone who was blessed to have known her. We will carry her memory forever in our hearts.



A funeral mass will be held Thursday, December 16 at 10 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 636 W. Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur GA 30030. She will be laid to rest at Honey Creek Woodlands at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society (www.svdpgeorgia.org) or Hospice Atlanta (www.hospiceatlanta.org) in her memory are appreciated.

