Obituaries

Bennett, Willie

Dec 3, 2023

BENNETT, W.G. "Bill"

W. G. "Bill" Bennett, 97, entered heaven on November 29, 2023. Born on May 6, 1926, he was the middle of nine children born to Harvey Alexander Bennett and Myrtle Gertrude Knight, and was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings. He entered the Navy Air Corp during WWII at the age of 17 and served three years at Barron Field, in AL. At a YWCA dance in 1947, he met Ruby Nell Hargrove of Decatur. They were married for 72 years before Nell went to heaven on April 11, 2020. Together, they had five children, all of which survive him: Lynda Cantrell (Bill), Stephen Bennett, Teresa McHugh (predeceased by Scott), Robin Hall (Ken), Lisa Martin (Rob). Bill and Nell shared 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. As young parents, both Nell and Bill gave their lives to Christ and faithfully raised their children in a Christ-centered home. Rehoboth Baptist in Tucker was their church home for over 50 years, where he faithfully served. During those years, Bill started Bennett Electric Company, which he ran for almost 40 years before retiring. After moving to Lilburn, Bill and Nell joined First Baptist Lilburn, where they remained actively involved until health prevented them from attending. Bill Bennett leaves a great legacy of faith, love of country, and love of family. His generous spirit has been felt by many over the years. He is home now and reaping the rewards of a very long life lived, honoring his Savior and Lord. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 9, at 2 PM, at First Baptist Lilburn, GA. Visitation will be on Friday, December 8, 4-7 PM, at Bill Head Funeral Home, Tucker. Interment will be on Monday, December 11, at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, you may consider donating to one of Mr. Bennett's long supported charities, Ambassadors for Christ International.




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Funeral Home Information

Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. Lilburn-Tucker Chapel

6101 Lawrenceville Hwy

Tucker, GA

30084

https://www.billheadfuneralhome.com/

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