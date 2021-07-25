BENNETT, Thomas Joe



A celebration of the life of Thomas Joel Bennett, of Murphy, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 1 at the Episcopal Church of the Messiah in Murphy, North Carolina. He died in Murphy on Dec. 28, 2020 at the age of 76.



Tom was a journalist and author of The Far Blue Mountains bi-monthly column in The Cherokee Scout. He was a tireless advocate of open government, free speech and press freedoms and accountability journalism.



The Rev. Dr. Maggie Roark will conduct the service. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following.



Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy in charge of all arrangements. An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com.

