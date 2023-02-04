BENNETT, Sandra



Sandra Norris Bennett was born on May 30, 1939, and passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Feb 1, 2023. She was 83. Sandra was a native Atlantan who lived in Vinings for over 40 years and was a longtime member of Northside United Methodist Church. Sandra was married to the love of her life, Richard "Dickie" Bennett from 1958 until Dickie passed away in 2014. They raised 2 children together, Richard Keith Bennett and Cynthia Bennett Butler. Nothing compared to the love she had for her four grandchildren, Alex Bennett, Jack Bennett, Bennett Butler, and Caroline Butler.



Sandra was a Rich's runway model for a time and then one of the "Queens" of Harry Norman Realtors for over 30 years. Sandra received the Crystal Phoenix Award from the Atlanta Board of Realtors in 2007 (the industry's highest award for 20 consecutive years as a top producer). She was consistently named a member of the Atlanta Board's Annual Million Dollar Club. Sandra closed in excess of $100,000,000 dollars in volume during her tenure.



Sandra enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling, and playing bridge. Sandra will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Northside United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Hospital.



A funeral will be held at 2:00 on February 6, 2023 at Northside United Methodist Church, with a reception following in the Faith and Arts Center.



