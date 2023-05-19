BENNETT, Roberta W.



Mrs. Roberta W. Bennett passed away on May 8, 2023, in Marietta, GA. She was 85 years old.



Mrs. Roberta W. (Stegall) Bennett was born on August 28, 1937, to the late Will Williams and Ada Bell Williams. She grew up in Atlanta, Georgia around the Cascade/Ben Hill area. Roberta attended East Point High School.



She was employed at C&S Bank, now known as Bank of America full time and the Atlanta Journal Constitution part-time for over 20 years, she enjoyed traveling, shopping, gardening, and spending time with her family.



Roberta Bennett was preceded in death by her mother and father; siblings, Mary Astin, Leon Williams, George Williams, Flora Thornton; and Henry L. Williams; husband, Raymond Bennett; three children, Ricky Stegall, Sidonia L. Harmon, and Cheryl L. Stegall; and one grandchild, Lydia M. James.



She leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Mr. Randyl (Kathleen) Stegall and Mr. Sydney (Tossicia) Stegall; granddaughter, Temeka Strozier; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; other relatives, and friends.



