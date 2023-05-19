X

Bennett, Roberta

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BENNETT, Roberta W.

Mrs. Roberta W. Bennett passed away on May 8, 2023, in Marietta, GA. She was 85 years old.

Mrs. Roberta W. (Stegall) Bennett was born on August 28, 1937, to the late Will Williams and Ada Bell Williams. She grew up in Atlanta, Georgia around the Cascade/Ben Hill area. Roberta attended East Point High School.

She was employed at C&S Bank, now known as Bank of America full time and the Atlanta Journal Constitution part-time for over 20 years, she enjoyed traveling, shopping, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Roberta Bennett was preceded in death by her mother and father; siblings, Mary Astin, Leon Williams, George Williams, Flora Thornton; and Henry L. Williams; husband, Raymond Bennett; three children, Ricky Stegall, Sidonia L. Harmon, and Cheryl L. Stegall; and one grandchild, Lydia M. James.

She leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Mr. Randyl (Kathleen) Stegall and Mr. Sydney (Tossicia) Stegall; granddaughter, Temeka Strozier; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; other relatives, and friends.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Suspect arrested in case of ‘Baby India’ found in Forsyth County woods8h ago

Gwinnett adopts health curriculum, but not sex ed
4h ago

Credit: cre

Abudu narrowly confirmed to Atlanta appeals court by the U.S. Senate
10h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

1 arrested, charged with arson after fire in Brookhaven Target
10h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

1 arrested, charged with arson after fire in Brookhaven Target
10h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Braves

Vote here! Do you have a concrete opinion on Braves’ new sponsor patch?
5h ago
The Latest

Neely, Frank
Brands, James
2h ago
Bain, Annie
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top