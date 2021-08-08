Bennett, Robert

BENNETT, III, Robert Lee



November 20, 1934 -



August 4, 2021



Bob Bennett, professional musician, teacher, and devoted father passed away on August 4, 2021, at the age of 86 in Portland, Oregon, surrounded by family. Bob was born on November 20, 1934, in Atlanta, GA, and lived in Atlanta for most of his life. He attended Roosevelt High School and later graduated with a degree in Industrial Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he supported himself with saxophone gigs and survived on Varsity hot dogs. He worked in the personnel department at the Life Insurance Company of Georgia and later at Lockheed before realizing his heart was in playing music. After years of playing professionally in Atlanta, he earned a Masters Degree in music from Georgia State University and began a teaching career. He taught private lessons and was a beloved and patient band teacher of elementary students in the Dekalb County School System for many years, often known as "Mr. Instrument" to the younger children. He enjoyed performing professionally well into his retirement years. Being a parent was the job he loved most. He raised two daughters and one stepdaughter, who were the loves of his life, and he was also delighted to see his grandchildren grow and thrive. A true Southern gentleman, he was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, his high standards, and his kind and compassionate spirit. In his later years there was nothing he enjoyed more than having a nice meal with a good red wine surrounded by family. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, the late Robert and Alice Bennett. He is survived by his sister Barbara Bennett Brawner, his daughters Alice Parker Bennett and Laura Sheffield Bennett, his stepdaughter Kelly Alexander, his sons-in-law Chris Dolan and Andrew Davidson, and his grandchildren Claire, Louis, and Dylan.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in honor of the memory of Robert L. Bennett may be made to the Atlanta Federation of Musicians John H. Head Scholarship Fund, which supports graduating high school seniors pursuing a music career: https://atlantamusicians.com/

