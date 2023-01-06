ajc logo
Bennett, Nancy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BENNETT, Nancy

Nancy Bennett, beloved sister and aunt, passed away on January 1, 2023, at the age of 69. Nancy was a smart, kind and generous person. Born and raised in DeKalb County, Georgia, she was the daughter of Jane and Gerald Bennett. Nancy graduated from Mercer University and had a successful career in risk management with the Travelers Insurance Company. Nancy was an adventurous traveler and deeply loved the mountains of North Georgia. She had a special affection for her pet dachshunds and all dogs, and was a devoted fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. Her home was always beautifully decorated at Christmas. Nancy was a good friend to many in her community. More than anything, Nancy loved her family. She took great joy and pride in her nephews, Mike and Chris Bennett, and later their children, Thomas, Cab, Dean, Luke and Lucy. Nancy is survived by her sister, Andrea Bennett of Tucker; her brother, Bruce Bennett of Grayson; her nephews, Mike and Chris Bennett of Atlanta and their children, all of whom will miss her greatly. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 2-4 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home.




Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

