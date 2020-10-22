Bennett, Joanne

BENNETT (BYNUM), Joanne



Joanne Bynum Bennett of Lake City, GA went to be with the Lord at 83 years old on October 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Evedna Bynum, her husband Leonard Bennett and infant son Terry Bennett. Also, her brothers David Bynum, John Bynum and sister Miriam Grubbs.



She was born in Blakely, GA on September 6, 1937.



Joanne graduated from Early County High School in Blakely, GA in 1956. She received a Registered Nurse Diploma from Piedmont Hospital School of Nursing in 1959.



She was married to Leonard P. Bennett, Sr. on December 31, 1958.



Joanne enjoyed a long career in Nursing for Piedmont Hospital Atlanta.



She was a member of First Baptist Church of Forest Park and had a passion for family, cooking, nursing, animals, and helping others. She loved to see people happy.



She was survived and will be missed by her sisters Martha Jean Boyd, June Weekly, her children and their spouses Perry Bennett, Jr. of Atlanta, Dawn and Todd Christian of Conyers, Randy and Faith Bennett of Pittsburgh, Alan and Susan Bennett of Acworth, Sandra and Ted Lewis of Griffin, her grandchildren Chasity Davenport, Chris Christian, Coral Christian, Greg Bennett, Bailey Bennett, Tiffani Bennett, Katie Bennett, Scarlet Bennett, Savannah Bennett and great grandchildren Hailey Roberts, Evan Bleshoy, Kaya Bennett, and Madeline Bennett and many other family and friends.



A funeral service is arranged to take place on Friday October 23, 2020 at 11 am. Visitation is arranged to take place on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 6 pm. Both services will be at H. M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA. A graveside service will be held at Crest Lawn Cemetery in Atlanta GA on Friday October 23, 2020 at 12:30 pm.



Our family suggest donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.



